Bridge work over I-94 in Jackson County to begin

Press Release (DOT) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is scheduled to begin an improvement project on US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 in the city of Black River Falls in Jackson County. Improvements include bridge abutment and joint repairs, bridge surface treatment, and structural steel painting.

Lunda Construction Co. is the prime contractor for this $1.27 million project. The project is funded with a mix of federal and state transportation dollars.

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

Construction is scheduled to begin July 24, 2017 and finish in November 2017.

Motorists can expect to encounter single lane closures on US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 Bridges. Motorists can expect single lane closures on I-94 during off-peak/nighttime hours during bridge painting operations. Speeds will be reduced from 70 to 60 MPH.