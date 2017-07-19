Graham Avenue, Gibson Street in Eau Claire to be repaired

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you live or travel through downtown Eau Claire, be aware of some upcoming road repairs.

City engineers said crews are scheduled to begin construction on Graham Avenue and Gibson Street on Monday, July 24. Construction will consist of removing the existing concrete pavement, removing the existing curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk removal, sanitary sewer and services, water services, storm sewer, conduit installation, grading, graveling, concrete curb and gutter, concrete sidewalk, concrete driveway approaches, concrete pavement and pavement marking.

During construction, Graham Avenue, from Eau Claire Street to Grand Avenue, as well as Gibson Street, between Graham Avenue and S. Barstow Street, will be closed to traffic during construction. Sidewalk will remain in place for pedestrian access.