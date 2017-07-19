Are you ready for back-to-school shopping? - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Are you ready for back-to-school shopping?

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Summer vacation may still be on many people's minds, but for some state officials, their back-to-school shopping tips are already in the books.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) wants you to do your homework for shopping success:

  • Review the advertisements for restrictions on quantities, sale hours, returns and rain checks.  Check store policies on price matching to consolidate your run.
  • Write down prices or special sales while you shop to have a better sense of the final total before you hit the register. Most pricing errors occur on sale items.
  • Keep an eye on the display screen while your items are being scanned. Speak up if you think you have been overcharged for an item.
  • If there is a pricing error, Wisconsin law requires that a store refund any overcharge.  Work with customer service to receive a refund while you are in the store.  Double check your receipt before you leave to ensure that the totals are correct.
  • Report pricing errors to state or local inspectors.  To file a weights and measures complaint with DATCP's Weights and Measures Bureau, send an e-mail to datcpweightsandmeasures@wi.gov or call 608-224-4942.
  • When you are finished shopping, save your receipts and submit any rebates immediately.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.