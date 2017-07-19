Are you ready for back-to-school shopping?

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Summer vacation may still be on many people's minds, but for some state officials, their back-to-school shopping tips are already in the books.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) wants you to do your homework for shopping success:
- Review the advertisements for restrictions on quantities, sale hours, returns and rain checks. Check store policies on price matching to consolidate your run.
- Write down prices or special sales while you shop to have a better sense of the final total before you hit the register. Most pricing errors occur on sale items.
- Keep an eye on the display screen while your items are being scanned. Speak up if you think you have been overcharged for an item.
- If there is a pricing error, Wisconsin law requires that a store refund any overcharge. Work with customer service to receive a refund while you are in the store. Double check your receipt before you leave to ensure that the totals are correct.
- Report pricing errors to state or local inspectors. To file a weights and measures complaint with DATCP's Weights and Measures Bureau, send an e-mail to datcpweightsandmeasures@wi.gov or call 608-224-4942.
- When you are finished shopping, save your receipts and submit any rebates immediately.