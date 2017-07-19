Upgrades underway at Altoona High School

Altoona High School will look a little different for students and staff once they return back to school in September. The school district has started phasing in improvements throughout the high school this summer.

Some of the renovations include new seats installed in the auditorium, new flooring and paint. There are also new conference rooms for both student organizations and staff members.

Students can also look forward to a new cafeteria with more comfortable seating.

The referendum covered renovation for the Altoona elementary school and the middle schools, so the high school upgrades will be covered through the general fund.

"One of our overriding themes in Altoona is continuous improvement. So, that means we are always looking at curriculum, we're always looking at instructional practices. We're trying to improve financial stewardship and buildings, and the grounds are a piece of that. We want our students to feel safe when they come here. We want them to feel comfortable -- that the lighting is good. We just want to remove any barriers for their educational enrichment," said Michael Markgren, the business manager for the Altoona School District.

The upgrades cost about $275,000.

Construction teams will be finished with the projects by the time school is back in session after Labor Day.