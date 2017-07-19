Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO -- Looks like Heinz Ketchup got a good laugh.  

People of the Windy City do not put ketchup on their dogs, it's unheard of. So, in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Heinz made Chicago Dog Sauce just for them.

Check out Heinz's Twitter video.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.