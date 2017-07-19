Limited edition Birkenstocks on sale for $799

A 1970s fashion staple is back, and it's going to cost you several hundreds of dollars.
Birkenstock is offering a limited-edition collection of the legendary footwear. Its shoes feature oiled natural leather and handcrafted buckles in solid, 925 sterling silver.
But, it's going to cost you. The listed price on Birkenstock's website – $799!
