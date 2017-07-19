Packers WR Geronimo Allison suspended 1 game

STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON :

Geronimo Allison of the Green Bay Packers has been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Allison will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Monday, September 11 following the team’s September 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Allison is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

[Note: The NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse is posted on nflcommunications.com. After logging in, click on “About NFL” from the homepage and then “NFL Policies.”]