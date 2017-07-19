When is the best time to shop for school supplies?

August normally goes by pretty fast for kids, who might be anxiously waiting to go back to school. It's time to stock up on pens, pencils and paper.

Staff at Target in Eau Claire set up their back-to-school section shortly after the Fourth of July.

Although it may seem early for some kids, who would rather play outside instead of hitting the books, Target managers said they set products out early so teachers and staff can get their classes prepared in the summer months.

If you buy your school supplies early, you may get the trendiest colored notebooks, but you may be missing the best deals.

"The best sales are going to happen this year the first two weeks of August. That's when we are going to run all of our great promotions for all of the school supplies we have here," said Nick Anderson, the executive team leader at Target in Eau Claire.

Anderson said the busiest time to shop for back to school is the week before local schools are back in session for the year.

He added if you want to beat the rush, Target has an online program set up where you type in your child's school and class list and the store will do the shopping for you online. All you have to do is come to the store to pick it up.

According to CNN, it's estimated parents spend around $27 billion nation wide for back-to-school gear.