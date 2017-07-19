Country Jam kicks off Thursday in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It's time to grab your cowboy hat and practice your best dance moves one more time. Country Jam cranks up the music Thursday for the 28th year in Eau Claire.



Country Jam President Jim Bischel told News 18 he doesn't expect many changes from years past. He said most of the crowd has enjoyed themselves in the past, and they want to keep it that way, so they don't see any need for changes.



He expects about 20,000 people each of the three days of the event, which features some of the biggest names in the business, like Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert.

"We've prided ourselves on the lineup that we've brought in year after year, and it really truly is a big part of the community," Bischel said. "The number of tickets that get sold right here in Eau Claire is incredible, so it is really a community event."



Tickets are still available starting at $130. Music kicks off on the main stage Thursday at 2 p.m.



News 18 asked about new security measures, and if they plan to do anything to help fans beat the heat, but Bischel declined to comment.

