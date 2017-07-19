Chippewa Falls school district leaders to seek public input for future needs

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Leaders in the Chippewa Falls School District are still trying to determine what building improvements taxpayers will support after their referendum failed in November 2016.



On Tuesday night, school board members got their first look at a 12-page survey, which was put together by an organization called, "School Perceptions". The survey will seek input from Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District residents on what they want to see improved.



The board decided to make a few changes to the survey, like putting the district's priorities in a certain order.



Superintendent Dr. Heidi Eliopoulos told News 18 the survey is lengthy, but it needs to be in order to give specific information on the issues several of the school buildings are facing.



"Will our community support a referendum? If so, what types of projects should be included in that referendum, and what is the tax tolerance? So what dollar amount is the community willing to support? That will help the board decide, number one if we should go to referendum, and if so what types of projects should they prioritize up to a certain dollar amount," Eliopoulos said.



A paper form of the survey will go out in mid-September to everyone in the district, and it will include an access code to use if you would rather fill it out online.