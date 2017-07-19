ALERT: High winds, precipitation could cause dangerous travel conditions

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Thunderstorms are anticipated to move through Wisconsin in a southeasterly direction, with the most severe storms occurring from Eau Claire to Madison to Beloit.

The National Weather Service is reporting the first round of storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday evening and the second round in the overnight hours.

Severe storms, damaging winds and possible tornadoes are expected to make driving very difficult. Slippery conditions and high winds can greatly impact travel, especially larger vehicles such as commercial truck traffic.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the severe weather may cause brief flooding, along with downed trees and power lines.

WQOW Interactive Radar