Dunn County CAFO study completed, county board to hear recommendations

Dunn County (WQOW)- After a proposal to expand a Dunn County dairy farm spiked concerns around the area, county representatives have spent the last seven months studying what it would mean for the county. Now, the report is ready for the next step.

The study group was made up of about 17 individuals, from farmers to agriculture educators, community members and county board members. They were studying the implications of large scale farms, as well as the county's ability to manage them.

On Tuesday, the results were presented to Dunn County's Planning, Resources and Development Committee. The full county board will now have the option to make some changes.

The study was done after Cranberry Creek Dairy Farm applied to expand their herd from 1,300 dairy cows to 5,000 in October 2016. Committee members said they will be making recommendations to the full county board at its meeting next week. One of the recommendations is to look into a livestock siting ordinance, which would allow the county to regulate facility standards. Another is to extend county zoning ordinances to all townships, which the committee said would create a uniform application process throughout the county. Committee members said they are also asking the board to explore an operating ordinance that would allow the county to better monitor and work with farmers.

In October 2016, the county enacted a six month moratorium that halted large scale farm expansions. The committee said the report and the moratorium do not hinder current applications, like the one made by Cranberry Creek Dairy Farm. The recommendations are meant to be more of a long term plan for the county to have a larger role moving forward.

Committee and county board representatives said they understand the important role farms and the agriculture industry have to the area.

The report will be presented to the full board Wednesday, July 26, where members could vote on whether or not to approve the study. From there, if the board decides it wants to move forward with one of more of the ordinances, members said it will most likely get passed to its respective committee to be drafted before moving back to the full board.

News 18 reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday to see the status of Cranberry Creek's expansion application. DNR staff said they anticipate an answer will be ready by the end of the week.