Eau Claire man charged with strangling woman

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A former convict has been charged with strangling the mother of his child while she was holding the baby.

Kenneth Lewis, of Eau Claire, faces felony charges for strangulation and suffocation and causing mental harm to a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Lewis had moved in with the woman after his release from prison in 2016.

The complainant told police that Lewis had hit her on multiple occasions in front of their 6-year-old child and, on one occasion, had put her in a “sleeper hold” when she was holding her infant child.

Lewis made his initial appearance in court on Wednesday. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 18 and a half years in prison.