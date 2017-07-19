2 people in Eau Claire County face drug charges after routine traffic stop

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - A routine traffic stop in Altoona leads to drug charges for two Eau Claire County residents.

Tyler Shafer, of Eau Claire, and Sharaea Chun, of Altoona, were charged in Eau Claire County court on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Shafer initially gave police a false name and ID because he had an active DOC arrest warrant. He's charged with felony ID theft and possession of marijuana.

A search of Chun uncovered heroin, meth, pot, drug paraphernalia and pocket knives. She faces three felony charges.

Both return to court August 1.