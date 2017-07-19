Phoenix Park Footbridge will soon be full of color

The Phoenix Footbridge will be full of color coming this fall, thanks to the "Light It Up" project that's been in the works for two years.

Crews began to put up the high efficient led lights earlier this week. Three of the 196 lights have been installed to the top of the bridge. In the upcoming weeks, crews will be putting up lights on both sides of the bridge and will be putting in the fiber optics as they install lights.

The bridge is closed during the day Mondays through Thursdays until the work is done. Project leaders with "Light It Up" hope to have the project done by Labor day.

The $275,000 project is just $50,000 short of meeting its fund raising goal. If you would like to contribute towards the project, click here.