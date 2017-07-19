EC's Matt Tolan takes the lead at Wisconsin State Amateur Golf

Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Matt Tolan has the lead after three rounds of the Wisconsin State Amateur.



Tolan shoots a 65, Wednesday, to move into first place at -6 for the tourney, two strokes ahead of Eddie Wajda.



Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for sixth at -1, while Garrett Loomis of River Falls is tied for 26th at +6. Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson and Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls are both tied for 40th, at +10.



Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:

https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm