EC's Matt Tolan takes the lead at Wisconsin State Amateur Golf

Posted:
By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Matt Tolan (file photo) Matt Tolan (file photo)

Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Matt Tolan has the lead after three rounds of the Wisconsin State Amateur. 

Tolan shoots a 65, Wednesday, to move into first place at -6 for the tourney, two strokes ahead of Eddie Wajda.

Spring Valley's Tyler Leach is tied for sixth at -1, while Garrett Loomis of River Falls is tied for 26th at +6.  Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson and Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls are both tied for 40th, at +10.

Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:
https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm

