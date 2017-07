American Legion Baseball - Wednesday

Altoona beats Spooner at the A Regional

Eau Claire keeps its season going by eliminating La Crosse

Kaz Palzkill scores the eventual game-winning run for Eau Claire

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

AAA Regional, La Crosse



EAU CLAIRE 9

LA CROSSE 7, F-10 inn.

La Crosse eliminated



CHIPPEWA FALLS 4

HUDSON 2, 3RD

Game suspended due to weather



Friday's schedule:

1:00 P.M., Chippewa Falls vs. Hudson

4:00 P.M., Eau Claire vs. Chippewa Falls/Hudson loser

7:00 P.M., Chippewa Falls/Hudson winner vs. 4:00 P.M. winner



A Regional, Osseo



SPOONER 2

ALTOONA 5



PLUM CITY 4

BALDWIN 17



CHETEK 0

OSSEO 4, 2ND

Game suspended due to weather



Thursday's schedule:

11:00 A.M., Chetek vs. Osseo

1:30 P.M., Plum City vs. Spooner

4:30 P.M., Baldwin vs. Chetek/Osseo loser

7:30 P.M., Altoona vs. Chetek/Osseo winner