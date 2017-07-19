Afternoon storm knocks out power in Chippewa Valley, injures electrical worker

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - Hundreds of customers in the Eau Claire area were without power Wednesday night after severe storms ripped through the region.

An Xcel Energy spokesperson told News 18 on Thursday morning that about 600 to 700 customers were without power Wednesday evening. She said power was restored late Wednesday night.

News 18 reported Wednesday night there were two homes in Lake Hallie that were hit by lightning.

According to the Chippewa Fire District, two homes on the 1300 block of 44th Avenue were struck by lightning. Crews said they are unsure if it was one lightning strike or two that hit both houses.

They said one of the homes had the lightning strike follow their gas line, causing a gas leak. Power and gas to both homes were disconnected. The American Red Cross assisted both families.

An Xcel Energy employee was injured while servicing the homes, but an Xcel Energy spokesperson told News 18 that the lineman was released and is okay.

"My electric went out, and I peaked out the door to see what was going on -- and the wind was blowing like there was no tomorrow" said Eau Claire resident Christina Amaral.



