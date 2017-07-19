Afternoon storm knocks out power, injures electrical worker

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) -- Severe storms ripped through the region Wednesday afternoon, with winds in Eau Claire reaching up to 40 miles power hour.



On Chippewa Street, heavy winds toppled a tree, which took down a power line and knocked out power to the area.



"My electric went out, and I peaked out the door to see what was going on -- and the wind was blowing like there was no tomorrow" said Eau Claire resident Christina Amaral.



Xcel Energy said around 450 customers in the Eau Claire area were still without power at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Xcel Energy said, due to pending storms, they had to leave some residents without power for the night.

In Lake Hallie, two homes on the 1300 block of 44th Avenue were hit by lightning. The Chippewa Fire District said they are unsure if it was one lightning strike or two. One of the homes had the lightning strike follow their gas line, causing a gas leak. Power and gas to both homes were disconnected until they can be inspected. The American Red Cross is helping both families.

An Xcel Energy employee was injured while servicing the homes, but an Xcel Energy spokesperson told News 18 that the lineman was released and is okay.