Newest governor candidate visits Eau Claire

Mike McCabe, who announced his candidacy late last week, was in Eau Claire Wednesday to speak with supporters at Rod and Gun Park.

McCabe calls himself a grassroots candidate, who's motto is to 'give the government back to the people'. McCabe is adamant that he is not a member of any political party, however he will enter the Democratic Party primary because he believes that is how he can make the greatest impact. His campaign will officially launch sometime in September.

“The system just isn't working for so many people, and I think it's up to regular people, regular citizens to decide to enter the fray and get out of their comfort zones, and take risk to be part of this process,” McCabe told News 18.

McCabe said that he has been fighting big money in elections for decades and looks at huge donations as legal bribes. Because of that, he will not accept any donations over $200.