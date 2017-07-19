Bill would require DNR wardens to have reasonable suspicion to enter private lands

MADISON (WKOW) -- A bill requiring DNR conservation wardens to have reasonable suspicion to go on private lands brought out emotional and passionate testimony during a public hearing at the State Capitol Wednesday.



Some people told the Assembly Committee on Natural Resource and Sporting Heritage they believe the wardens are trespassing when they inspect private lands, while others say such activity is legal and needed if they are going to protect fish and wildlife.

Rep. Adam Jarchow (R-Balsam Lake) said complaints from constituents led him to start writing Assembly Bill 411, but it was propelled forward by one dramatic case that landed a Lafayette County farmer in jail.

Robert Stietz was looking for trespassers on his land at dusk on the last day of the gun deer season in November 2012, when he encountered two men.

Stietz maintains he didn't know they were DNR wardens. An armed standoff ensued, with Stietz ultimately dropping his weapons once he realized the men were law enforcement officers.

"That almost cost me my husband - over 40 years. It almost cost my kids their dad." said Sue Stietz, Robert's wife.

The DNR wardens had let themselves on to Stietz's property in the Town of Lamont, after seeing a car parked on a remote area of his land.

"The two wardens trespassed on his land, confronted and violently accosted him - subsequently prosecuted him," said Attorney Charles Giesen, who represented Stietz on the appeal of his felony conviction for pointing a gun at an officer.

Stietz spent a year in jail, before the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his conviction in June, ruling he deserved a new trial because the original jury wasn't instructed to consider self-defense by the judge.

While Stietz's example was noted as extreme by supporters and opponents of AB 411, DNR wardens often inspect private land with no restrictions.

The legislation would put limits on that access.

"This bill will simply enforce the law of trespass against DNR, unless they've got reasonable suspicion," explained Attorney Dean Strang, who represented Stietz in his jury trial.



Opponents of the proposed legislation contend that restriction is not constitutional.

"The entry of conservation wardens on to the open fields of private lands - without reasonable suspicion or probable cause - is fully consistent with the United States and Wisconsin Constitution," testified George Meyer, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.

Many sportsmen testified that it is necessary for DNR wardens to have unfettered access to enforce hunting, fishing and trapping laws, because 80 percent of the land in Wisconsin is privately owned.

"We understand that fish and wildlife are owned by the public and there is a strong need to protect that fish and game from being poached, even on private lands," said Ralph Fritsch, a board member for the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.

Strang told committee members he understands that fish and wildlife are owned by the public, but that courts have not ruled law enforcement officers can have unfettered access to private lands, as Meyer testified.

Strang said a legal rule called the "open fields doctrine" only allows that evidence of a crime found by law enforcement officers on private land - without a warrant - is still admissible in court.

Trespassing without reasonable suspicion is clearly outlawed by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, according to Strang and Giesen.

While the bill brought out a lot of strong feelings, they will have to simmer for awhile.

It is not scheduled for a committee vote at this time.