Adopt-A-Pet: Landon

Meet our Pet of the Day: Landon!

Landon is just a year old. He's already neutered. He arrived at the shelter as a stray in early June. He seems like a lot of fun, and is pretty excited. He's very friendly, outgoing and playful. Landon has a beautiful coat. He gets along with just about everybody, even dogs.

If you're interested in Landon, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Humane Society.