7/20: Chicken and Corn dinner for Chippewa Fall Senior Center - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

7/20: Chicken and Corn dinner for Chippewa Fall Senior Center

Posted:

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- It may be just less than a month away, but there's a chicken and corn dinner coming up that you can attend for a good cause.

It's the Chicken and Corn Dinner on August 17th at the Senior Center (1000 East Grand Ave.) in Chippewa Falls. It's open to anyone who want to attend.

The meal will be served from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It costs $10.00 at the door per person. Dinner includes charcoal chicken, corn on the cob, baked potato, homemade baked beans, and dessert. Carry out will be available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.