7/20: Chicken and Corn dinner for Chippewa Fall Senior Center

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- It may be just less than a month away, but there's a chicken and corn dinner coming up that you can attend for a good cause.

It's the Chicken and Corn Dinner on August 17th at the Senior Center (1000 East Grand Ave.) in Chippewa Falls. It's open to anyone who want to attend.



The meal will be served from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It costs $10.00 at the door per person. Dinner includes charcoal chicken, corn on the cob, baked potato, homemade baked beans, and dessert. Carry out will be available.