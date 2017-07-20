Ashley Furniture manufacturing operations in Arcadia canceled, delayed due to flood

Arcadia (WQOW) - Operations at a major furniture manufacturer is impacted after recent flooding in Arcadia.

High waters on Highway 93 and Highway 95, surrounding Arcadia, caused roads to close. According to a statement from Ashley Furniture, operations for first shift Casegood's is canceled, but Casegood's operations for second shift will continue.

In addition, Ashley's Upholstery Support and Assembly operations will also be canceled for both first and second shifts.

However, Ashley's Warehouse and Distribution operations are still operational.