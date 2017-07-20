ALERT: Flooding in Trempealeau, Buffalo counties causes road closures, home evacuations

Flooding in Arcadia. Photo taken during the morning of July 20, 2017

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - A number of roads are closed or affected by the storm. Below is a list of roads affected according to La Crosse County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Center.

As of 11 a.m., Highway 35 has reopened to traffic. La Crosse County Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Butler said that at one point there was eight inches of water across the road between the Highway 14/61 split and County Road GI (entrance to Goose Island Park).

In La Crosse County, reported at 8 AM, Breidel Coulee Road at Evergreen Lane bridge is closed.

In the Town of Farmington, A. Craig Road is closed. Hippler Hill Road has damage, but County Emergency Management reports that road is believed to be open. Town crews have not been able to access Herman Coulee Road or the Wet Coulee Hill. County Road DE at State Road 108 between County Highway D and County Highway T is closed due to flooding. Portions of County Roads C near CTH A, and Q near CTH C are damaged. Wenzel Road and County Highway T has reported numerous slide offs.

In the Town of Greenfield the County Road M detour via CTH YY is closed because of sagging power lines on CTH YY.

In the Town of Bangor, County Road I at County Road II is closed because of a bridge failure.

In the Town of Barre, nearly all driveways on Drechtrah Coulee Road are washed out. An eight foot culvert was destroyed near Sofia Lane.

In the Town of Onalaska, road edges washed out on Sobkowiak Road and most of the Apple Valley neighborhood. 2nd Street in Midway has reports of water coming into homes. Miller Road off County Road M has been reported as gone according to La Crosse County Emergency Management.

Wolfe Road in the Town of Holland is flooded but passable for the most part.

A bridge is underwater on County Highway U.

Wisconsin Highway 27 between the Village of Leon and Wisconsin Highway 33 near Cashton is closed in both directions due to flooding according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The WSP also reports that all east and westbound lanes on Wisconsin 95 in Trempealeau County from US 53 to the Jackson County line are now reopen to traffic. Both lanes of US 95 between US 53 and Wisconsin 93 are also closed due to water on the highway.

Flooding has closed US 53 between Blair Road and Bear Creek Road.

In Vernon County near Coon Valley, Highway 162 between U.S. 14 and the La Crosse County line is blocked in both directions. They estimate more than two hours to open those lanes. That incident was reported at 8 this morning.

Wisconsin 80 remains closed between Pine Hill Road and the Richland County line.

Also in Vernon County, Wisconsin Highway 56 at County Road S had all lanes blocked. That happened about 6 this morning. The DOT estimating more than two hours to remove the debris.

Near Chaseburg in Vernon County, all lanes were blocked about 6 this morning on Highway 162 at Depot Street. Clean up time estimated at more than two hours.

Highway 33 at Wisconsin 131 is closed from flooding. Highway 131 at Viola the Kickapoo River is also closed.

In Buffalo County, Wisconsin 88 flooding has closed Wisconsin 88 between County O and Oak Valley Road.

In Crawford County near Steuben on Highway 131, all lanes were blocked this morning beginning at about 6 AM. The DOT estimating more than two hours to clean that location.

There are a number of road closures in Richland County. They include Wisconsin Highway 56 in both directions at the Kickapoo River, Wisconsin 80 in both directions near County Road D, Wisconsin 131 in both directions at the Kickapoo River and Wisconsin 80 in both directions near County Road D. These incidents were reported at 6 AM. The DOT estimating more than 2 hours for each incident.

In Waukon, Iowa, the Sheriff's Department received a report of a barn that had blown down trapping one man inside. First responders found the man. He was extricated from the building and transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon for treatment.

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Severe flooding in Trempealeau County and surrounding areas forced several roads to close.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Arcadia Police Department is urging everyone to keep away from many of its city streets since they're flooded.

News 18 reported Thursday morning when Ashley Furniture Manufacturing Operations in Arcadia are delayed or canceled due to road closures in the area.

According to officials, in Trempealeau County, all east and westbound lanes on Highway 95, from Highway 53 to the Jackson County lines, will remain closed due to water over the roadway. In addition, north and southbound lanes on Highway 53, between Blair Road and Bear Creek Road, will remain closed.

News 18's ABC affiliate in La Crosse, WXOW, reports several residents evacuated their homes early Thursday morning. WXOW reports residents are seeking shelter at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia. The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is closing Highway 93 and Highway 95 since drivers do not have access into or out of Arcadia.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said anyone with flood related damage should call "211" for assistance.

In Buffalo County, Highway 88 remains closed in both directions between County O and Oak Valley Road because of flooding.