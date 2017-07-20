ALERT: Severe flooding in Trempealeau Co. causes road closures, home evacuations

Flooding in Arcadia. Photo taken during the morning of July 20, 2017

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Severe flooding in Trempealeau County and surrounding areas forced several roads to close.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Arcadia Police Department is urging everyone to keep away from many of its city streets since they're flooded.

News 18 reported Thursday morning when Ashley Furniture Manufacturing Operations in Arcadia are delayed or canceled due to road closures in the area.

According to officials, in Trempealeau County, all east and westbound lanes on Highway 95, from Highway 53 to the Jackson County lines, will remain closed due to water over the roadway. In addition, north and southbound lanes on Highway 53, between Blair Road and Bear Creek Road, will remain closed.

News 18's ABC affiliate in La Crosse, WXOW, reports several residents evacuated their homes early Thursday morning. WXOW reports residents are seeking shelter at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia. The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is closing Highway 93 and Highway 95 since drivers do not have access into or out of Arcadia.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said anyone with flood related damage should call "211" for assistance.

In Buffalo County, Highway 88 remains closed in both directions between County O and Oak Valley Road because of flooding.