UPDATE: EF-1 Tornado confirmed in McGregor, IA

UPDATE: There is a tornado survey being done in McGregor to confirm tornado damage. Preliminary estimates are winds up to 110 mph, which is an EF-1 rating.

Strong winds ripped apart buildings in McGregor, IA.

The Clayton County sheriff said he's not aware of any injuries, but there is a big mess because of Wednesday night's storms.

Bricks are covering cars and streets. The town also does not have power this morning.

Law enforcement is blocking access to the community. Only those who live there will be allowed into town.

A shelter has been set up at St. Mary's Church.

This morning, a news conference will be held at 10 a.m.