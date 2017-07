On Thursday, O.J. Simpson will find out if he'll be released early from prison.



Simpson has served 9 years of his sentence after being convicted for his role in a 2007 robbery incident in a Las Vegas hotel room.



In 1995, Simpson was found not guilty in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.



If he's granted parole, he could be released as early as October 1.

LATEST: O.J. Simpson granted parole in Nevada robbery