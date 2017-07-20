American Red Cross assists Wisconsin families affected by flooding

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Shelters have been opened after severe weather and flooding forced residents to evacuate from their homes.

The American Red Cross said it has opened four relief locations:

Holy Family Catholic Church, 532 McKinley Street, Arcadia, WI

Southern Bluffs Elementary School, 4010 Sunnyside Drive, La Crosse, WI

Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery Street, Sparta, WI

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, 17511 N. Main Street, Galesville, WI

According to a press release, the Red Cross will provide snacks and meals for affected residents, as well as a place to stay. Volunteers in northwest and southern Wisconsin are also providing comfort kits containing personal care items, such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other personal hygiene items.

