Eau Claire police respond to possible domestic situation at Mayo Clinic

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you noticed a commotion around Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Thursday, it's because Eau Claire police were responding to a possible domestic situation inside the hospital.

Police responded shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday when a teenage female was brought into the hospital by an older man.

The man was verbally aggressive with staff, and they believed the woman might have been involved in prostitution and were concerned the man might have a gun.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the woman was just brought in for a medical condition. Police said there were no weapons involved, and nobody was arrested.