WI Republicans have nearly 50 times as much money in the bank than Democrats

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The 2018 mid-term election is still nearly 16 months away, but as candidates begin throwing their hats into the race, the money starts flying around as well. In Wisconsin, Democrats have a long way to go to catch up to Republicans.

Finance reports released this week show the Republican Party of Wisconsin has nearly 50 times as much cash on hand as the Democrats.



Republicans ended June with more than $1.7 million in the bank compared to just $36,000 for the Democrats, and Republicans have raised nearly four times as much money already in 2017, bringing in $2.2 million.



Rich Postlewaite, a political science instructor at UW-Stout, told News 18 the lack of fundraising could be because Democrats don't have a clear front runner for Governor.



"People that would traditionally support the Democratic Party might be waiting to see who pops up," Postlewaite said. "Instead of cutting a $100 check or $200 check to the Democratic Party, maybe you want to cut a $100 check to this candidate, or a $200 check to that candidate. There is so much talk about who is going to run for governor."

He adds its not uncommon for Republicans to raise more money on a yearly basis because of a larger pool of donors.