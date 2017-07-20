EC's Matt Tolan wins Wisconsin State Amateur

Oconomowoc (WQOW) -- Eau Claire's Matt Tolan shoots a final round 69 and wins the Wisconsin State Amateur by four strokes over defending champion Eddie Wajda.

Tolan is the first area golfer to win the State Amateur since Tyler Obermueller in 2009. Eau Claire's Kyle Murphy took second in 2010. The last time an Eau Claire golfer won the State Amateur was Greg Dick, in 1980. Former Blugold Ryan Quinn won back to back titles in 2001 and 2002



Tolan was tied for fifth at the midway point of the tourney, but shot a third round 65, to move into a two stroke lead over defending champion Wajda.



Wisconsin State Amateur leaderboard:

https://wsga.bluegolf.com/bluegolf/wsga17/event/wsga1759/contest/5/leaderboard.htm

