Eau Claire business prepares for busy Country Jam weekend

Eau Claire (WQOW) - It wouldn't be Thursday in the Chippewa Valley if we weren't getting ready for a weekend festival. The 28th annual Country Jam is underway.

But, while the cars start filling the streets, local businesses said the flood of people is also filling their parking lots.

News 18 stopped by the Do Dodge Inn on Thursday afternoon to see if the extra excitement brought in more guests or scared them away.

Staff said for the most part, the nearby festival keeps the bar stools and the glasses full. Alex Dodge, co-owner of Do Doge Inn, said they're all hands on deck this weekend. Looking back on the last few years, business has close to tripled during jam weekend.

“We just have certain groups that we have every single year, they come and they have a lot of fun. The bartenders know them, the community knows them,” Dodge said. “They come in, they spend money, they have fun, they look forward to seeing the musicians, and we have some good stories around here, we've seen some interesting things."

Restaurant staff said they also keep an eye on the weather throughout the weekend because if anything gets rained out, a lot of Jammers will bring the festival to the bar.

Also a reminder to pass along – the roads around the festival grounds are expected to be a little backed up during the festival.

News 18 spoke with Visit Eau Claire on Thursday about the tourism impact of Country Jam. Staff said in 2016, the festival brought about $9.4 million into Eau Claire.