Annual Lumberjack World Championships underway in Hayward

Hayward (WQOW) -- Visitors and competitors from around the globe are in Hayward this week, looking to win at the 'Olympics of the Forest'.

The Lumberjack World Championships have brought 130 competitors to the small Wisconsin town, some from as far as Australia and Belgium. The three-day competition features 21 events, including logrolling, hot saw, and the boom run.



"It's something that you don't see everyday, and it's also unique to our area. And I think that's part of the secret I think that makes it captivating to folks. We've got families and individuals that come back year after year to attend. We've got obviously a lot of first time visitors that come in," said Chris Ruckdaschel, the Executive Director at the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce.

Hayward expects to bring in more than 12,000 fans for the event. Ruckdaschel says the economic impact from the event is more than $1.5 million.