INVASION: Mayflies take over gas station in Nekoosa

A B.P gas station connected to a McDonald's restaurant in Nekoosa was covered with Mayflies Tuesday night.

Manager of the convenience store, Carrie Mckee said when she first looked at it, it reminded her of horror movie.

"I had to run into the building," said Mckee, "they were everywhere."

McDonald's manager, Samantha Heckendorf has worked there for nine years, and claims she's never seen such a sight.

"We've had them but not a cloud like that," said Heckendorf.

Research Specialist, Jeff Dimick at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point says that the Wisconsin River is the reason why they came.

"The water is just so clean," said Dimick, "they want good environmental quality."

Dimick said when you have high numbers of Mayflies you should be happy because that means a clean city.

The mass numbers of these insects cause a big mess, specialist say that all you need for clean up is just water.