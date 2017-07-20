NWL Thursday: Loggers 5, Express 3

La Crosse (WQOW) -- Eau Claire gets a solo homer from Justin Evans, and 2 RBI from Tyrus Greene, but the Express comes up short at La Crosse, 5-3.



Eau Claire starter Luke Eldred gives up five runs on eight hits over five innings of work.



The Express and Loggers will meet Friday at Eau Claire's Carson Park, in a game that's scheduled to begin at 7:05 P.M.