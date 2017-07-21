Milwaukee author reacts to OJ Simpson parole hearing

Wausau (WAOW) -- On Thursday, O.J. Simpson was granted parole on his sentencing of armed robbery and kidnapping from 2007. Although, many know him from the 1994 murder case of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and Rob Goldman.

A Milwaukee woman attended that trial on a daily basis and wrote a book about the media coverage of the trial in 2009.

"It was a day by day, step by step process," said Hayslett. "I had covered many high profile cases before [this one] and thought I was ready for the Simpson case but it was unlike any other."

Hayslett also attended the Las Vegas trial a few times.

She said she isn't surprised with the decision made by the Nevada parole board.

"I haven't read or seen anything during the time that he was incarcerated that would indicate that he might be some type of a risk or that it would be inappropriate to grant a parole," she said.

The earliest Simpson can be released from Lovelock Correctional Center is October 1.