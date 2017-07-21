Town of Almon dairy farms looks to add hundreds of cows

Town of Almon (WAOW) -- While many dairy farms throughout Wisconsin struggle, one Shawano County farm is looking to expand their herd.

"Hard work and dedication, and a lot good people along the way, good team members," said Matsche Farms owner Scott Matsche.

Matsche Farms began in the Town of Almon in 1966 with just two cows. Now, they milk roughly 4,500.

"It's been growing ever since, adding a few hundred cows ever since and now here we are today," said Matsche. "Our goal is to go to 5,000 milking."

The farm is hoping to build a 1500 ft. barn to hold their heifers.

"You have to get the approval from the town, the county board and then you go to the DNR," said Matsche. "It puts a lot of work in the community."

Neighbors have voiced concerns with the expansion. Last week at a public hearing, residents said they were worried about the water quality with the manure increase. The DNR said that the farm did have a permit violation in May 2017.

"The notice of violation issue in May was related to water quality and permit non compliance issues," said DNR Agriculture runoff specialist Ben Uvaaf.

In order for the DNR to reissue the farms permit and allow the expansion, Uvaaf said they need to ensure the farm has proper storage and land to support the manure generated.

"I can't reissue the permit until we're in a place that those discharges have been not mitigated, but controlled," said Uvaaf.

Matsche said he plans to start building the barn late July. If the expansion takes place, Uvaaf said Matsche Farms will be one of the largest dairy farms in Northeastern Wisconsin.