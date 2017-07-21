7/21: 2nd Annual Vintage Base Ball Festival

Dunn Co. (WQOW) -- The Menomonie Blue Caps are excited to host their 2nd Annual Vintage Base Ball Festival at Phelan Park. This years festival will welcome 5 teams from around the Midwest to play 1860 vintage base ball.
From 8:30-9:30 - families are welcome to come out and try their hand at 1860 base ball. Parents and their children can meet the players, help set up the field, learn the rules, and take a swing before the matches begin.
Scheduled Matches:
Field 1: 9:30 - Menomonie Blue Caps vs. Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, MN
Field 2: 10:15 - Rum River Rovers vs. Milwaukee Juneaus
Field 1: 11:00 - Sand Creek 9 vs. Chicago Salmon Vintage Base Ball Club
Field 2: 11:45 - Roosters vs. Rovers
Field 1: 12:30 - Blue Caps vs. Juneaus
Field 2: 1:15 - Roosters vs. Salmon
Field 1: 2:00 - Blue Caps vs. Rovers
Field 2: 2:45 - Juneaus vs. Sand Creek 9
Field 1: 3:30 - Blue Caps vs. Salmon
Raffle for items such as Minnesota Lynx tickets, Milwaukee Brewers tickets, Green Bay Packer merchandise, Minnesota Vikings autograph, Blue Caps package, and more!
Burning Dog Radio will be live on air during the festival!
Period demonstrations on clothing, firearms, and more will be provided by the Wisconsin Old West Shootists
Admission is only 2-bits (or 25 cents)!
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.