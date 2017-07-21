7/21: 2nd Annual Vintage Base Ball Festival

Dunn Co. (WQOW) -- The Menomonie Blue Caps are excited to host their 2nd Annual Vintage Base Ball Festival at Phelan Park. This years festival will welcome 5 teams from around the Midwest to play 1860 vintage base ball.

From 8:30-9:30 - families are welcome to come out and try their hand at 1860 base ball. Parents and their children can meet the players, help set up the field, learn the rules, and take a swing before the matches begin.

Scheduled Matches:

Field 1: 9:30 - Menomonie Blue Caps vs. Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester, MN

Field 2: 10:15 - Rum River Rovers vs. Milwaukee Juneaus

Field 1: 11:00 - Sand Creek 9 vs. Chicago Salmon Vintage Base Ball Club

Field 2: 11:45 - Roosters vs. Rovers

Field 1: 12:30 - Blue Caps vs. Juneaus

Field 2: 1:15 - Roosters vs. Salmon

Field 1: 2:00 - Blue Caps vs. Rovers

Field 2: 2:45 - Juneaus vs. Sand Creek 9

Field 1: 3:30 - Blue Caps vs. Salmon

Raffle for items such as Minnesota Lynx tickets, Milwaukee Brewers tickets, Green Bay Packer merchandise, Minnesota Vikings autograph, Blue Caps package, and more!

Burning Dog Radio will be live on air during the festival!

Period demonstrations on clothing, firearms, and more will be provided by the Wisconsin Old West Shootists

Admission is only 2-bits (or 25 cents)!