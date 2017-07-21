Clean up efforts continue in Arcadia after recent flood

Arcadia (WQOW) - Residents are cleaning up the mess after recent flooding in Arcadia. But, what happens now that large dumpsters, which were provided by the City of Arcadia early Friday morning, are now filled to capacity?

In a post on its Facebook page, the Arcadia Police Department said the dumpsters have been filled and removed from the Historical Society parking lot in Arcadia.

Police said you will need to make arrangements to dispose of damaged goods.

If you need assistance with clean up, you can call the American Red Cross or the Trempealeau County Health Department for services that are available.

The American Red Cross has four relief locations still open to assist families affected by the flood:

Holy Family Catholic Church, 532 McKinley Street, Arcadia, WI

Southern Bluffs Elementary School, 4010 Sunnyside Drive, La Crosse, WI

Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery Street, Sparta, WI

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, 17511 N. Main Street, Galesville, WI

Posted July 21, 2017 at 10:21 a.m.:

Arcadia (WQOW) - Many residents in Arcadia are still cleaning up the mess Wednesday night's rain left behind.

The Arcadia Police Department said all main access points in and out of the City of Arcadia are currently open. There are multiple side streets that are still flooded and impassable.

Police said there are large dumpsters still available for residents affected by the flood to dispose their items. The dumpsters are located in the Historical Society parking lot, located off of Washington St./CTH J.

To file a report of damages or loss, dial "211".

