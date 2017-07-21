Dumpsters available for Arcadia residents affected by flood - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Dumpsters available for Arcadia residents affected by flood

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Arcadia (WQOW) - Many residents in Arcadia are still cleaning up the mess Wednesday night's rain left behind.

The Arcadia Police Department said all main access points in and out of the City of Arcadia are currently open. There are multiple side streets that are still flooded and impassable.

Police said there are large dumpsters still available for residents affected by the flood to dispose their items. The dumpsters are located in the Historical Society parking lot, located off of Washington St./CTH J.

To file a report of damages or loss, dial "211".

The American Red Cross has four relief locations still open to assist families affected by the flood:

  • Holy Family Catholic Church, 532 McKinley Street, Arcadia, WI
  • Southern Bluffs Elementary School, 4010 Sunnyside Drive, La Crosse, WI
  • Barney Center, 1000 E. Montgomery Street, Sparta, WI
  • Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School, 17511 N. Main Street, Galesville, WI

