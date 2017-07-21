The Latest: Sarah Sanders replaces Spicer as press secretary

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

Not dead yet: Trump exhorts Senate to pass Obamacare repeal

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

California farm region plagued by dirty air looks to Trump

O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star October

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Publicly assailed by Trump, Sessions says he's staying on

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

Despite cancer diagnosis, McCain says, 'I'll be back soon'

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

Even with Trump warning, Mueller likely to probe finances

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

The sweeping red-rock vistas at Zion National Park are increasingly filled with a bumper crop of visitors, and now park managers are weighing an unusual step to stem the tide: Requiring tourists to make reservations.

About 160 stocky white-bearded men resembling Ernest Hemingway have gathered in Florida to compete in the island city's annual Hemingway Look-Alike Contest.

Attorney General headed to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss so-called sanctuary cities.

Sessions: Officials should consider harm of sanctuary city

Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.

O.J. Simpson triumphant, others devastated as he gets parole

A federal judge has issued an order to keep protesters away from a "buffer zone" outside Kentucky's only abortion clinic, which is targeted by a national anti-abortion group.

Abortion fight rages in Kentucky, which has just 1 clinic

A revised lawsuit says transgender people in North Carolina say are still effectively prevented from using restrooms matching their gender identity under a law that replaced the state's notorious "bathroom bill.".

Six teenage members of the Burundi robotics team may have 'self-initiated' their disappearance during an international competition in Washington, D.C.

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park.

The US says a 4-month ban on laptops in the cabins of some planes heading for the US is over.

US says ban on laptops in airplane cabins has been lifted

An al-Qaida suspect linked to a plot to kill a Swedish cartoonist has been brought to Philadelphia from Spain to face terrorism charges.

Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US

WASHINGTON (AP) -- New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

Trump said in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

He adds: "Just look at his great television ratings!"

Scaramucci also is addressing reporters at the White House. He calls Spicer "a true American patriot" and said he hopes Spicer "goes on to make a tremendous amount of money."

2 p.m.

Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he chose to resign from his position to give incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci a fresh start.

Spicer said during a brief phone conversation with The Associated Press following his announced departure that, "we're at the point where" the president "could benefit from a clean slate."

He said he felt it would be best for Scaramucci to be able to build his own operation "and chart a new way forward."

Spicer is also complimenting Scaramucci, a New York financier and frequent defender of the president who was a staple at Trump Tower during the president's transition.

Spicer said of Scaramucci's hiring: "It'll be great, he's a tough guy."

1:50 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said it's been "an honor" and "privilege" to serve President Donald Trump and the country.

Spicer resigned Friday in protest over the hiring of a new White House communications director.

He said in a tweet that he will continue his service through August.

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

One person with knowledge of the situation said Spicer objected to the hiring of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci's lack of qualifications for the communications role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.