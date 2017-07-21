The Latest: Sarah Sanders replaces Spicer as press secretary - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

The Latest: Sarah Sanders replaces Spicer as press secretary

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

Trump said in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

He adds: "Just look at his great television ratings!"

Scaramucci also is addressing reporters at the White House. He calls Spicer "a true American patriot" and said he hopes Spicer "goes on to make a tremendous amount of money."

2 p.m.

Outgoing press Secretary Sean Spicer said that he chose to resign from his position to give incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci a fresh start.

Spicer said during a brief phone conversation with The Associated Press following his announced departure that, "we're at the point where" the president "could benefit from a clean slate."

He said he felt it would be best for Scaramucci to be able to build his own operation "and chart a new way forward."

Spicer is also complimenting Scaramucci, a New York financier and frequent defender of the president who was a staple at Trump Tower during the president's transition.

Spicer said of Scaramucci's hiring: "It'll be great, he's a tough guy."

1:50 p.m.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said it's been "an honor" and "privilege" to serve President Donald Trump and the country.

Spicer resigned Friday in protest over the hiring of a new White House communications director.

He said in a tweet that he will continue his service through August.

One person with knowledge of the situation said Spicer objected to the hiring of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci's lack of qualifications for the communications role. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.