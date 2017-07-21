Linkin Park frontman died by hanging, coroner confirms

Friday, July 21 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:41:47 GMT
There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer's, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases.More >>
There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer's, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases.More >>
Friday, July 21 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:41:45 GMT
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules.More >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules.More >>
Friday, July 21 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:39:56 GMT
Shoppers will have fewer places to turn for help signing up for coverage on the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges after President Donald Trump's administration ended contracts that brought assistance into...More >>
Shoppers will have fewer places to turn for help signing up for coverage on the Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges after President Donald Trump's administration ended contracts that brought assistance into 18 cities.More >>
Friday, July 21 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:39:06 GMT
The sweeping red-rock vistas at Zion National Park are increasingly filled with a bumper crop of visitors, and now park managers are weighing an unusual step to stem the tide: Requiring tourists to make reservations.More >>
The sweeping red-rock vistas at Zion National Park are increasingly filled with a bumper crop of visitors, and now park managers are weighing an unusual step to stem the tide: Requiring tourists to make reservations.More >>
Friday, July 21 2017 12:39 PM EDT2017-07-21 16:39:03 GMT
A revised lawsuit says transgender people in North Carolina say are still effectively prevented from using restrooms matching their gender identity under a law that replaced the state's notorious "bathroom bill.".More >>
A revised lawsuit says transgender people in North Carolina say are still effectively prevented from using restrooms matching their gender identity under a law that replaced the state's notorious "bathroom bill.".More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules
Winter says a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found in the room, but no drugs were evident. Bennington struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life.
A suicide note was not found.
An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.
Bennington was one of two lead vocalists for Linkin Park, who became one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s. They won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include "In the End," "What I've Done" and "Numb."
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com