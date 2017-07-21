Rusk Co. deputies: Person shot in abdomen taken to hospital - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Rusk Co. deputies: Person shot in abdomen taken to hospital

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Rusk County (WQOW) - Authorities said one person was flown to an area hospital around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rusk County deputies said it received a report that a person was picked up along a road, who had been shot in the abdomen. Authorities said the person was flown to an area hospital

Officials said they took the driver of the car into custody on other charges. They are not releasing any more information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

