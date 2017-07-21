Rusk Co. deputies: Person shot in abdomen taken to hospital

Rusk County (WQOW) - Authorities said one person was flown to an area hospital around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rusk County deputies said it received a report that a person was picked up along a road, who had been shot in the abdomen.

Officials said they took the driver of the car into custody on other charges. They are not releasing any more information at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.