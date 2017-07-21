UPDATE: Botched drug deal leads to attempted murder charges in Rusk Co. shooting

Rusk County (WQOW) - A Rice Lake man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Rusk County July 20.



In addition to attempted murder, Brennon Foster, 22, was charged with two felony counts of recklessly endangering safety.



According to the criminal complaint, Foster met with the victim, John Davidson, to buy methamphetamine. Davidson told police that Foster tried to rip him off and pulled out a gun. According to the complaint, Foster then fired at Davidson, hitting him in the abdomen. Foster is also accused of firing at the car while Davidson and another man attempted to flee.



Due to the severity of his injuries, Davidson was airlifted to a Twin Cities trauma unit. There is no word on his condition.



Bond for Foster has been set at $100,000. The maximum sentence for attempted murder is life in prison.





