UPDATE: Rice Lake man in custody after report of shooting in Ladysmith

Rusk County (WQOW) - Authorities have released more information after one person was taken to a hospital for a shot wound.

According to a press release, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office said Brennon Foster, 22, of Rice Lake, was taken into custody, who is accused of being involved in a recent shooting that happened in Ladysmith.

On July 21, authorities said it received a report that a person was picked up along a road, who had been shot in the abdomen. They said the person, who was injured, was flown to an area hospital but has since been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

Posted July 21, 2017 at 11:47 a.m.:

Rusk County (WQOW) - Authorities said one person was flown to an area hospital around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Rusk County deputies said it received a report that a person was picked up along a road, who had been shot in the abdomen. Authorities said the person was flown to an area hospital.

Officials said they took the driver of the car into custody on other charges. They are not releasing any more information at this time.

