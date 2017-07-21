Wisconsin police can test substances at state crime lab

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin police officers now are able to test unidentified powders at the state crime lab after concerns were raised about exposure to a lethal drug called fentanyl.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that state Attorney General Brad Schimel has allowed officers to use facilities in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau, which are equipped with fume hoods and emergency doses of an overdose reversal drug.

RELATED: DOJ takes steps to protect officers from fentanyl exposure

Schimel said most large police departments have similar equipment, but that smaller departments can benefit from the use of state facilities.

A Menasha officer nearly overdosed on fentanyl on Sunday while attempting to save a man who had overdosed on the synthetic pain reliever.

Several officers across the U.S. have had near-fatal experiences after coming in contact with fentanyl, which can be 50 times stronger than heroin.