Cadott man charged with child abuse after biting 2-year-old

Cadott (WQOW) - A Cadott man and his mother said 'spirits' are to blame for bruises and bite marks on a two-year-old girl, but the Chippewa County District Attorney disagrees.

Tony Woodford, 32, is charged with felony physical abuse of a child, after a person contacted the Cadott Police Department, which was concerned for the safety of the child.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived at the home Woodford shares with the girl's mother, Hope Knott, they saw a bruise on the child's face. The toddler, when asked about it, pointed at Woodford and said, 'He bite me. He bite.'

A doctor later confirmed the mark on her face was an adult bite mark that had broken the skin and was infected.

Woodford told police he didn't know where the bruises came from, but later, he and his mother told police they were planning to have the apartment blessed by a priest and the child baptized, because they felt the spirits could be responsible for the bruises.

Knott, 23, is charged with failure to act to prevent bodily harm to a child. According to court records, Knott told police she first started noticing bruises on the child when she went back to work. Woodford watches her daughter while she works. Knott said within a month, she had found bite marks on the toddler's elbow, hip, forearm and leg. Knott told police she thought the marks were from a game or a form of punishment.

Woodford, a convicted sex offender, is due back in court on September 19.

Knott is due back in court on September 12.