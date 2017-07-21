ALERT: UW-Eau Claire Nursing Building closed due to mechanical issues

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A building at UW-Eau Claire remains closed at this hour, campus police said.

According to a post on the UW-Eau Claire Facilities Management web page, the Nursing Building closed Thursday around 5 p.m. after an air-conditioning system malfunctioned on the second floor of the building, causing water leakage and electrical transformer damage. Staff said that caused a power outage to the building, and they had to close it down to make repairs.

Staff said the Eau Claire Fire Department and Xcel Energy were notified of the situation.

Around 7 p.m., power had to be shut off for about 10 minutes to Phillips and Schneider halls to isolate and turn off the power feed to the Nursing Building.

Facilities staff are urging everyone not to enter the Nursing Building as there is no emergency power, lighting or an operable fire alarm system in the building. If you need items from the Nursing Building, contact Facilities Management at 715-836-3411 for assistance.

UW-Eau Claire Risk Management and Safety is working to determine alternate work locations for faculty and staff in the Nursing Building.

Campus officials said classes in the Nursing Building were not scheduled on Friday and will not be held on Monday, July 24.