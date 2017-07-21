Gov. Walker declares state of emergency for 17 WI counties

Wisconsin (WQOW) - After severe weather ripped throughout Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker declared a state of emergency for 17 counties.

Early Friday morning, Gov. Walker and other state officials met with flood victims and and local officials. They also surveyed flood damage in Arcadia in Trempealeau County and Ontario in Vernon County. The 17 counties in declaration include:

Buffalo County

Crawford County

Dane County

Grant County

Iowa County

Jackson County

Juneau County

La Crosse County

Lafayette County

Monroe County

Pepin County

Richland County

Rock County

Sauk County

Trempealeau County

Vernon County

According to a press release, between six to eight inches of rain fell Wednesday night, causing flash flooding and rivers to rise above flood stage. Many homes and businesses were impacted by flooding. So far, there have been no reports of fatalities.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the flooding,” Governor Walker said. “I have instructed state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to help those affected by the flooding and to continue to provide resources to assist with the response and recovery efforts. I thank the Wisconsin National Guard, Wisconsin Emergency Management, and all state agencies for their coordinated response to this emergency.”

With potential heavy storms Friday night, officials said it could produce an additional one to three inches of rain, causing more damage to areas already affected.